Another injury blow for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been dealt another frustrating injury blow, with Kai Havertz set to remain sidelined until early to mid-January following a setback in his rehabilitation.

According to the Daily Mail, the German forward suffered a complication last month while recovering from minor knee surgery, delaying his long-awaited return to first-team action and forcing the club to take a more cautious approach with his recovery.

Havertz has not featured since sustaining the knee injury during Arsenal’s opening Premier League fixture of the season against Manchester United on August 17.

What initially appeared to be a relatively manageable issue has turned into a prolonged absence, disrupting both the player’s momentum and Mikel Arteta’s attacking plans during a demanding stretch of the campaign.

Arsenal star Kai Havertz suffers injury setback

As per the report, Havertz was close to rejoining the matchday squad in November and was believed to be just a week away from selection when he suffered the latest setback.

The problem emerged during his final training sessions, prompting Arsenal’s medical staff to halt his return and reassess the rehabilitation process to avoid any long-term complications.

The 26-year-old has yet to return to full training since that setback, with Arsenal determined not to rush him back into action.

Club sources suggest the focus is now firmly on ensuring Havertz is fully match-fit rather than risking another recurrence, particularly given the intensity of Arteta’s system and the congested fixture schedule.

Havertz’s absence has been keenly felt. While Arsenal have coped admirably in spells, the former Chelsea and Bayer Leverkusen man offers attacking depth and the ability to link-up with the midfield, something that has been missing in his absence.

Gunners expect Havertz to return in January

The current target is for Havertz to be available for selection by early to mid-January, potentially coinciding with a crucial run of league fixtures and domestic cup commitments.

However, any return will be carefully managed, with minutes likely to be gradually reintroduced.

Havertz’s delayed comeback could influence Arsenal’s thinking in the January transfer window. With attacking depth already stretched at times, the club may be forced to assess short-term solutions should further injuries occur.

Arsenal’s medical team are confident Havertz will make a full recovery, but the emphasis is on ensuring his return is sustainable rather than rushed.

Report: Arsenal and Man United go head-to-head over €25 million playmaker