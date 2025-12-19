Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looks on (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Gabriel Jesus has delivered a powerful statement of intent regarding his future at Arsenal, insisting he has no desire to leave the club and firmly believes the Gunners are on the verge of something special.

Speaking candidly to The Players’ Tribune, the Brazilian forward made it clear that he feels there is still “unfinished business” at the Emirates Stadium and that he remains fully committed to helping Arsenal reach the next level.

The attacker has recently made his return from a long term injury, which kept him out for almost one year.

The Brazilian’s comeback was crucial for Arsenal as he played a part in their win against Wolves last weekend.

Gabriel Jesus has no desire to leave Arsenal

“I feel that I have unfinished business at Arsenal. I don’t want to leave,” Jesus said, addressing speculation that has periodically surrounded his future, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

His comments arrive at a time when Arsenal are challenging for the league title and manager Mikel Arteta is looking to keep the core of his team together ahead of the second half of the season in order to give himself the best chance to challenge for honours.

After falling down the pecking order at the club, Jesus has been linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium.

Italian giants AC Milan have been recently linked with a move for the Brazilian attacker, who is looking for more playing time ahead of next year’s World Cup.

Jesus also expressed strong faith in the current project under Mikel Arteta, describing Arsenal as a “sleeping giant” capable of being reawakened with the right mindset and unity.

“We can wake up the sleeping giant. With this manager and this squad, we can do it. I trust my football. I trust God’s plan”, told Players’ Tribune.

Since arriving from Manchester City, Jesus has played a pivotal role in reshaping Arsenal’s attacking identity.

Beyond his goals, his relentless pressing, movement, and link-up play have been widely credited with raising the overall intensity of the team.

Brazilian in confident of performing for the Gunners

While injuries have disrupted his rhythm at times, Jesus remains confident in his own ability and journey.

That confidence has been echoed by Arteta in recent interviews, with the Arsenal manager repeatedly praising Jesus’ mentality, leadership, and importance to the squad.

Sources close to the club suggest Arsenal view Jesus as a core figure in their dressing room, even as competition for places intensifies.

Rather than looking elsewhere, he wants to be part of the journey, determined to help Arsenal fulfil their potential. For a club aiming to turn promise into silverware, that mindset could prove just as valuable as any signing.

