Unai Emery wants a new striker at Aston Villa. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are closing in on the capture of Alysson Edward from Grêmio.

According to Eduardo Gabardo, the Brazilian outfit has received €5 million upfront for the player from the Premier League club, and the remaining fee will be paid in instalments.

Alysson Edward set for Villa move

The player has reportedly agreed on a long-term contract with the Premier League club, and Edward will join up with his new club soon.

Aston Villa are looking to improve the attacking unit and they have signed Edward from South America. Liverpool have scouted Edward in the past.

He is highly rated and he could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for the club. The attacker will be excited about the possibility of doing well in the Premier League with Aston Villa and it remains to be seen whether he can adapt to English football quickly.

The technically gifted attacker has a bright future ahead of himself and Aston Villa might be able to bring out the best in him.

They have a quality team and a quality manager like Unai Emery. It will be interesting to see if the Spanish boss can nurture the young attacker properly. If they manage to groom him over the next few months, they could have a future star on their hands.

Villa needed someone like Edward

Aston Villa are looking to put together a competitive team for the future and they need to sign talented young players like Edward and bring out the best in them. They are not in a position to attract ready-made superstars and this is a sustainable way of improving the team.

Meanwhile, the other Brazilian attacker will look to prove himself at the highest level. If he manages to impress in the Premier League, it will help him cement his place in the Brazilian national team as well.