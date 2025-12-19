Aston Villa eye move for Tottenham star as Unai Emery plots attacking reinforcements

(Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are carefully assessing the possibility of a January move for Tottenham Hotspur forward Brennan Johnson, with the Welsh international emerging as a potential target as Unai Emery looks to strengthen his attacking options.

According to TEAMtalk, Villa have identified Johnson as a player of interest while they evaluate how best to refresh their frontline ahead of the second half of the season.

The West Midlands club are expected to be active in the winter transfer window as they seek to maintain momentum in domestic and European competitions.

Emery is keen to add pace, versatility, and depth in wide areas, and Johnson’s profile fits many of the attributes Villa value.

However, any potential pursuit will largely depend on Tottenham’s stance, with Spurs yet to make a firm decision on the 24-year-old’s future.

Aston Villa interested in a move for Brennan Johnson

Johnson’s role at Tottenham has diminished significantly this season. Under Thomas Frank, he has started just six Premier League matches, scoring his only two league goals in the opening weeks of the campaign.

Since then, opportunities have been limited, and the attacker has struggled to regain a regular place in the starting XI.

TEAMtalk suggests Johnson is facing an increasingly uncertain future in north London, as Spurs explore upgrades across multiple positions as part of their broader squad evolution.

That represents a sharp contrast to last season, when Johnson enjoyed an impressive campaign under former head coach Ange Postecoglou.

He was a key figure during Tottenham’s Europa League run, famously scoring in the final to help end the club’s long-standing trophy drought, a moment that cemented his place in Spurs folklore.

This season, however, the landscape has shifted. Tactical changes and increased competition have seen Johnson fall down the pecking order, prompting speculation that a move away could be on the cards.

Unai Emery is hoping to add attacking players

Villa believe the change in circumstances does not reflect a decline in ability and remain convinced the winger still possesses significant upside.

From Villa’s perspective, Johnson’s Premier League experience, age profile, and adaptability across the front line make him an attractive option.

Emery has a strong track record of revitalising players whose careers have stalled, and there is confidence within the club that Johnson could rediscover his best form in a new environment.

For Tottenham, a decision looms. If they show openness to selling or loaning Johnson in January, Villa are expected to explore the opportunity further.

