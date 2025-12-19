(Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Enzo Maresca has emerged as a name of interest in Manchester City’s long-term managerial planning, amid growing discussion around Pep Guardiola’s future at the Etihad Stadium.

According to David Ornstein, the Chelsea head coach is understood to be among the candidates City would consider should Guardiola decide to step away at the end of the season, although no formal process is currently underway.

City sources have been keen to play down the speculation, pointing out that Guardiola remains under contract beyond this summer and has declined to be drawn into any discussion about a potential departure.

Internally, there is no sense of urgency, but City’s hierarchy are known to be meticulous in their forward planning, particularly when it comes to leadership succession.

Man City are targeting Chelsea boss Maresca

Maresca’s inclusion on City’s radar is hardly surprising. The Italian coach has strong ties to the club, having previously managed Manchester City’s Elite Development Squad before serving as Guardiola’s assistant during the 2022 season.

That period provided Maresca with a deep understanding of City’s footballing philosophy, training methods, and high-performance culture, qualities that would make any transition smoother if a change were ever required.

Chelsea, for their part, have declined to comment on the reports and remain keen to retain Maresca, as reported by journalist Ben Jacobs.

The 45-year-old is under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2030, meaning any approach would need to be made formally through Chelsea and would almost certainly involve significant compensation.

Blues have no intention of letting Maresca leave

Club sources insist they view Maresca as central to their long-term project, with a pre-planned internal review of his performance scheduled for the summer, regardless of external speculation.

Maresca has repeatedly spoken about his commitment to the project and his belief in the squad’s direction.

As Guardiola continues to focus on the current campaign, any decision regarding his future is expected to be made on his own terms and timeline.

Until then, Maresca’s situation remains one to watch. Will he continue his promising project at Chelsea or will he be tempted to succeed Guardiola? Only time will tell.

