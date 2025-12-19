Chelsea FC breaking news (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Enzo Maresca has been linked with a move away from Chelsea in recent weeks.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola could leave the club in the near future, and Maresca has been mentioned as a potential replacement. It will be interesting to see if Manchester City are prepared to make a move for him.

If they do end up securing his signature, Chelsea could move for Xavi Hernandez as his replacement, as per Fichajes. The Spanish manager has previously helped Barcelona win the league title, and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition for Chelsea.

The Spaniard helped Barcelona dominate games with his 4-3-3 philosophy, and he could add greater control to the Chelsea style of play as well. The Blues have quality midfielders like Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo at their disposal, and the former Barcelona manager could bring out the best in them. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Maresca has done an impressive job at Chelsea since taking over, and he has helped the club win the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Europa Conference League. Ideally, Chelsea will not want to lose him. However, they have contingency plans in place if the Italian moves on.

Meanwhile, the opportunity to manage Chelsea will be quite exciting for Xavi. It would be a huge opportunity for him, and he will look to prove himself in the Premier League. He has shown that he is capable of managing big clubs and winning major trophies. He will hope to guide Chelsea back to the top of English football once again. They have quality players at their disposal and the resources to sign elite players as well. The Spaniard will certainly be tempted to take over if the opportunity presents itself.