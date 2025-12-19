Oliver Glasner looks on during a Crystal Palace game last season (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are looking to bring in a quality defender to replace Daniel Muñoz in January.

The Colombian is currently sidelined with an injury. According to Sky Sports, the player has picked up a knee injury, which will keep him out for an extended period.

Can Palace replace Daniel Munoz?

Crystal Palace are now looking to bring in a quality replacement and they will look to address the issue during the January transfer window.

It remains to be seen whether they can find the right player to replace Muñoz. He has been exceptional since joining Crystal Palace and replacing him during the second half of the season will not be easy.

Crystal Palace have players like Nathaniel Clyne at their disposal as well, but the former Liverpool player is 34 years old and he is well past his peak. They cannot rely on him to start every week and perform at a high level. They need a quality replacement for Muñoz.

Munoz has been linked with a move

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old has been linked with an exit from Crystal Palace as well. They need to start planning for the future, and it remains to be seen whether they can find the right solution.

Meanwhile, the defender will be disappointed with the injury blow, and he will look to return to action as quickly as possible.

Munoz has been exceptional for Crystal Palace since joining the club, and he is currently one of the best players in the Premier League in his position.

He has a contract with Crystal Palace until 2028, and the Eagles have the option to extend it until 2029. It will be interesting to see if any club is willing to come forward and provide him with an exit route at the end of the season.