(Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Guglielmo Vicario has been linked with a move away from Tottenham Hotspur in recent months.

The Italian has done a reasonably good job since joining the London club, but he has been criticised for his inconsistencies. He has particularly struggled to deal with aerial balls during his time at the club.

According to L’Interista, Inter Milan are now interested in securing his signature, and they view him as the ideal replacement for Yann Sommer. The report further claims that Vicario feels that his chapter in the Premier League is over, and he is ready to return to his homeland again. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham are prepared to hold onto him against his wishes.

The 29-year-old is a good player, but replacing him will not be too difficult for Tottenham. It remains to be seen whether they are prepared to dip into the transfer market to bring in a new goalkeeper. Meanwhile, the opportunity to return to Italy will be exciting for Vicario. He will look to compete at a high-level with Inter. It will be an exciting challenge for him at this stage of his career.

Perhaps the move would be ideal for all parties. It remains to be seen whether Inter Milan can negotiate a reasonable deal with Tottenham. They are unlikely to pay a premium for the Italian goalkeeper. Tottenham will have to be reasonable with their demands as well.

Meanwhile, they have been linked with goalkeepers like James Trafford and Marc-Andre ter Stegen in recent weeks. It will be interesting to see who they end up signing eventually. They are looking to build a team for the future, and they should aim for a talented young goalkeeper with a bright future.