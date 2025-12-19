Leeds set to finalise the capture of versatile young player from top club

Leeds United are now preparing to confirm the arrival of Liverpool youngster Kai Morrall.

The player has previously confirmed his exit on social media, and he is highly rated across the country.

Kai Morrall sent a farewell message earlier

Morrall said: “After eight years at Liverpool, it is time for me to say goodbye. I would like to thank all the staff and the coaches who have helped me develop into a better player and person.

“I am now looking forward to starting a new chapter and hopefully more things to come.”

Leeds have done well to bring in some of the brightest prospects in recent windows, and Morrall would be another addition to the formidable pool of young talent at the club.

The Liverpool youth player can operate as a full-back as well as a wide player. His versatility will be a bonus for the club going forward. It will be interesting to see if they can nurture him properly and help the 15-year-old develop into a key player in future.

The 15-year-old has come to a mutual agreement with Liverpool over a move to Leeds United, as per the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Morrall could be an asset

Securing the services of the Republic of Ireland youth international would be a huge boost for Leeds. They are looking to build a competitive team for the future and signing some of the best young players in the country would be ideal for them.

The player will now look to embark on a new chapter in his career and it will be interesting to see if he can adapt at his new club quickly and force his way into the first-team plans in future.

There is no doubt that he is a talented player with a bright future. If Leeds can groom him properly, they could have a huge bargain on their hands for the future.

