Liverpool have stepped up their interest in one of England’s most exciting young talents, holding exploratory talks with Leicester City winger Jeremy Monga ahead of a potential future move.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, the Reds are among a growing list of elite clubs positioning themselves early for the 16-year-old, whose rapid rise has made him one of the most talked-about prospects in English football.

Monga’s emergence has been nothing short of remarkable. Despite his young age, he has already broken into Leicester City’s senior setup and made 11 appearances in the Championship this season.

His performances have stood out not just for their maturity, but also for his fearlessness in possession, direct running, and ability to influence games against seasoned professionals.

Jeremy Monga has caught the attention of Liverpool

Leicester have long been proud of their track record in developing young talent, but Monga’s situation presents a unique challenge.

His continued involvement at senior level has only intensified interest from rival clubs.

Most of the top Premier League clubs are tracking his progress closely and Liverpool are one of them.

The Reds have held discussions outlining a clear development pathway, designed to convince Monga and his representatives that Anfield could be the ideal environment for his long-term growth.

Liverpool’s pitch focused on their history of integrating young attackers, the club’s elite coaching structure, and a gradual pathway from academy football into the first team.

Leicester are in a tough position with Monga

Monga’s contract situation adds further complexity. Due to his age, he is yet to sign professional terms with Leicester, meaning the Foxes are operating in a delicate window where persuasion and long-term planning are crucial.

While Leicester remain hopeful of securing his commitment once he becomes eligible, the scale of interest from top clubs raises legitimate concerns about their ability to retain him.

It remains to be seen which club is going to win the race to sign Monga but considering Liverpool are one of the interested parties, the player will have a tough decision to make next year if he decides to move away from Leicester City.

