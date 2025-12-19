Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, looks dejected (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in signing the Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

The 25-year-old was very close to signing for Liverpool during the summer window, but the move collapsed in the end. Liverpool remains keen on securing his signature. He will be out of contract at the end of the season, and he is likely to be on the move in January. He could be signed for a reasonable amount of money next month.

According to Christian Falk, Liverpool is looking to sign the player, but they have not been able to secure an agreement with him yet.

Falk said on CFBayernInsider: “There’s still yet no agreement between Marc Guehi and Liverpool. So, many clubs are making contact. Bayern, for instance, had contact in the past.”

It will be interesting to see if they can win the race for his signature. Bayern Munich are also keeping tabs on the 25-year-old England international defender. He has been one of the best defenders in the league over the past year, and he helped Crystal Palace win the FA Cup and the Community Shield. He has the quality used to play for the biggest clubs in the world, and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition for Liverpool or Bayern Munich.

Liverpool have looked vulnerable at the back this season, and they need to tighten up defensively. Ibrahima Konate will be out of contract soon, and Guehi could be the ideal replacement. Similarly, Bayern Munich could lose Dayot Upamecano, and Guehi could replace him.

Guehi will want to compete at the highest level and fight for major trophies. Liverpool and Bayern Munich will be able to provide him with the platform he needs. Signing a player of his quality for a knockdown price in January could prove to be an excellent business. It remains to be seen where he ends up.