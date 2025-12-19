Liverpool target move for £83m attacker by establishing contact to sign him

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s recruitment plans are beginning to take shape as the club looks to strengthen its attacking options ahead of a crucial rebuild phase.

With Cody Gakpo currently shouldering much of the responsibility in the forward line and Mohamed Salah’s long-term future increasingly uncertain, the Reds are actively exploring the market for a new attacker who can either compete immediately or eventually succeed the Egyptian icon.

While Liverpool’s current campaign has not reached the heights of last season, there is a growing sense inside Anfield that the foundations of a strong squad are in place.

Liverpool are looking to sign a new wide attacker

The focus now is on adding elite-quality attacking depth to elevate the team back into consistent title contention.

One name that has dominated headlines in recent weeks is Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo, but competition for his signature is fierce, with several Premier League giants circling.

Should Liverpool miss out on Semenyo, attention could shift toward Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Liverpool are among the clubs closely monitoring the Spain international and have already made preliminary contact to assess his availability.

Williams is widely regarded as one of Europe’s most explosive wide players and is reportedly confident of delivering an impressive World Cup that would further cement his reputation on the global stage.

The Spanish attacker has so far scored three goals and provided three assists in 16 appearances for the Spanish club this season.

Williams’ appeal is obvious. Blessed with electric pace, elite dribbling ability, and a fearless approach in one-versus-one situations, he offers the kind of dynamism Liverpool have traditionally deployed in the wide attacking positions.

However, the financial aspect of any deal is a major consideration. Williams has a release clause worth around €95 million (£83m), a figure that has divided opinion.

Reds have spent heavily on attacking players

While Liverpool have shown they are willing to spend heavily on transformative talents, following in the footsteps of marquee signings such as Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz in this new era, committing such a fee for Williams would be a significant gamble.

Semenyo represents a more pragmatic option. Available for £65m in January, the Bournemouth forward already has proven Premier League experience and has demonstrated his ability to cope with the physical and tactical demands of English football.

As the Reds continue planning for a future that may not always feature Salah, this decision could shape the next phase of their attacking evolution.

