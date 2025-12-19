Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, gives the team instructions during a pre-season friendly match. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in signing the Guinea-Bissau striker Franculino Dju.

The 21-year-old has done quite well for Midtjylland, and he has attracted the attention of Bayern Munich as well. The player will cost around €25-€30 million, and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool comes forward with an official offer to sign him.

According to Christian Falk, Liverpool are “very interested” in securing his signature. He could prove to be a long-term asset for the Premier League club. They need more quality in the final third, and Dju would be a superb option to have. The opportunity to join the English champions will be exciting for the attacker as well. He will look to test himself at the highest level.

However, the player must choose his next destination carefully. He should look to join a club where he will get regular opportunities. At Liverpool, he will be behind Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike. He might not get to start regularly. That would be detrimental to his development.

At Bayern Munich, he would be an understudy to Harry Kane. The England International is nearing the end of his peak, and Dju could be the ideal long-term replacement.

It will be interesting to see where the 21-year-old ends up. He is a talented player with a bright future, and he could be an asset for both teams. The asking price seems reasonable for a player of his potential. He could justify the investment in future.

The striker has 21 goals in 30 matches across all competitions, including 16 and 17 League matches. He is in sensational form, and it would be ideal for him to take on a new challenge and join a bigger club now.