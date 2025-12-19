Man United on alert as midfielder rejects new contract at his club

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United are targeting a move for a midfielder and they have received a major boost in their pursuit of Ruben Neves of Al-Hilal.

Neves could be set for a surprise return to the Premier League after reportedly rejecting a new contract offer from Al-Hilal, a development that has immediately put Manchester United and Newcastle United on alert.

According to The Times, the Portuguese midfielder is keen to move back to England.

Al-Hilal paid around £47 million to sign Neves in 2023, making him one of the early marquee names of the Saudi Pro League’s ambitious recruitment drive.

While the move was initially framed as a long-term project, reports now suggest the relationship may be nearing its end.

Ruben Neves to move to Man United?

With Neves unwilling to extend his stay, Al-Hilal are believed to be open to selling him in January for a fee in the region of £18 million rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next summer.

That stance has significantly weakened Al-Hilal’s negotiating position.

Further reports indicate that Man United, in particular, could attempt to drive the price even lower, aware that the Saudi club’s leverage has diminished.

United are prioritising midfield reinforcements ahead of the January transfer window as they look to add control, composure, and leadership to the centre of the pitch.

Neves is the latest name to be added to United’s growing shortlist.

Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, Wolves midfielder João Gomes, and Brighton’s Carlos Baleba are all being monitored as part of a broader midfield rebuild.

However, Neves offers something different, proven Premier League pedigree, tactical intelligence, and immediate readiness.

Midfielder opens door to Premier League return

During his time at Wolves, Neves established himself as one of the league’s most reliable deep-lying midfielders.

His passing range, positional discipline, and ability to dictate tempo were central to Wolves’ success in the top flight. He also became known for his leadership qualities and penchant for spectacular long-range goals, earning admiration from elite clubs across England and Europe.

Neves’ decision to leave the Premier League in 2023 was seen as a bold move, but his desire to return suggests unfinished business.

With January approaching and Al-Hilal willing to negotiate, a Premier League comeback now appears increasingly realistic and Man United are in the race to sign the Portugal international midfielder.

