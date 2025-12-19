Pep Guardiola meeting Ruben Amorim (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Antoine Semenyo has been linked with a move away from Bournemouth, and he is on the radar of Manchester United and Manchester City.

Both clubs are hoping to sign the 25-year-old Ghana International. They have already opened ‘direct talks’ to sign the player, according to Fabrizio Romano. However, the journalist has now revealed that the decision will eventually come down to the player. The attacker is yet to decide on a potential move.

He has a £65 million release clause in his contract, which can be triggered until 10 January. It remains to be seen which of the two clubs can get the deal done. They have the resources to pay the asking price, and Semenyo could be an excellent addition.

He has done quite well for the Cherries, and he has the ability to compete at a higher level.

Manchester United and Manchester City need more depth on the flanks. They need someone who can create opportunities and find the back of the net regularly. The 25-year-old could be the ideal fit for them. The opportunity to play for some of the biggest clubs in the world will be hard to turn down for the attacker. He has entered the peak years of his career, and this is the right time for him to take on a new challenge. He will look to fight for trophies and compete in the Champions League regularly.

The asking price might seem expensive right now, but the player has his best years ahead of himself, and he could justify the outlay in future.

Semenyo has been hailed as “world-class”, and he could improve further when he is playing in a top team alongside quality players.