Ruben Amorim looks on (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Inter Milan defender, Denzel Dumfries.

The 29-year-old Netherlands International is currently on the sidelines with an injury, but Manchester United are monitoring his situation. They could look to make a move for him soon.

Newcastle and Aston Villa are interested in the player as well. According to TEAMtalk, Inter Milan would be prepared to sanction his departure if a suitable offer is presented. It is no secret that Manchester United need a quality wing-back, and the Netherlands International could be ideal for them.

He has proven himself for club and country, and he can succeed in the Premier League as well. Dumfries is at the peak of his career, and he could make an immediate impact. United need someone who can help them defensively and create opportunities going forward as well.

Ruben Amorim prefers a formation with wing-backs, but Manchester United do not have a specialist wing-back at their disposal. Signing the Inter Milan star would be ideal for them. He is at the peak of his career, and he might not need a lot of time to adapt to English football. Moving to England could be exciting for the player as well.

However, any move will have to wait until the end of the season. Dumfries is currently recovering from his injury, and he’s unlikely to be back anytime soon.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can beat the competition from other Premier League clubs and get the deal done. The Netherlands International will certainly be attracted to the idea of playing for them. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them will be hard to turn down.