Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in signing the highly rated Koln attacker Said El Mala.

The 19-year-old has impressed in Germany this season, and he has attracted the attention of the two Premier League clubs. However, the transfer could face a major roadblock. According to Dean Jones, the player has been advised to continue in the League for now. He has been told that it is too early to move to the Premier League.

Dean Jones told TEAMtalk: “I have heard that Said El Mala is being encouraged to stay in the Bundesliga rather than choose a move to the Premier League. “There are some people advising him that it is too soon for the Premier League and that it would be better to wait a little while. “From a financial perspective Koln would probably do best if an English club came in for him but also it is usually the case that Bayern Munich have some say in special talent before it gets to the stage of them leaving Germany. “He’s obviously a great player and is very well scouted but it will be interesting to see if he takes such a massive leap so soon.”

It will be interesting to see if the player is willing to take the advice on board and stay in Germany for now. There is no doubt that he is a tremendous talent with a bright future. He could develop into a key player for Manchester United or Chelsea. Both clubs need more quality on the flanks, and the 19-year-old would be ideal for them.

He is a young player with a lot of potential, and he will improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into a future star with the right guidance. Manchester United and Chelsea have an excellent track record when it comes to grooming young players. They could help him fulfil his potential.

Meanwhile, other clubs are monitoring his progress as well. The two Premier league club should look to act quickly if they want to get the deal done.

The report claims that the player could cost around €30-€35 million. Manchester United and Chelsea certainly have the financial resources to pay that kind of money for him. It remains to be seen whether they follow up on the interest with an official proposal.