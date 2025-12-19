(Photo by Jasper Wax/Getty Images)

Chelsea’s long-term planning is once again under the spotlight as speculation intensifies around Enzo Maresca’s future at Stamford Bridge.

While the club continues to publicly back the Italian coach, internal discussions have inevitably turned toward potential successors should circumstances change, particularly amid growing links between Maresca and Manchester City following his recent decision to switch agents to Jorge Mendes.

Among the names being spoken about most confidently behind the scenes is Liam Rosenior, currently impressing at Strasbourg, a club that forms part of the BlueCo ownership group, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Rosenior is viewed by many insiders as the “natural heir” within the wider Chelsea ecosystem. His familiarity with BlueCo’s operational model, recruitment philosophy, and governance structure places him in a strong position should the need for continuity arise.

Chelsea make plans for life without Maresca

Those close to the project believe it may only be a matter of time before Rosenior is entrusted with the top job at Stamford Bridge.

Another name that resonates strongly with supporters is Cesc Fàbregas.

The former Chelsea midfielder has earned rave reviews for his work at Como in Italy, where he has quickly established a reputation as one of Europe’s most promising young coaches.

His modern tactical outlook, emphasis on technical control, and deep understanding of Premier League football make him an appealing and emotionally charged option.

Hovering above all discussions, however, is the perennial dream candidate: Zinedine Zidane.

The French legend remains a name that consistently tops Chelsea’s wish list whenever a managerial conversation emerges.

Zidane is the dream target for the Blues hierarchy

Zidane’s pedigree, aura, and Champions League success make him an irresistible option on paper, though his well-known reluctance to take on projects without full control means any move would be extremely difficult to execute.

The Blues are also considering more pragmatic alternatives. Gareth Southgate, having stepped away from international management, is reportedly keen on a return to club football.

Meanwhile, Frank Lampard remains a familiar safety net. The club legend is often mentioned as a potential caretaker or short-term solution during periods of instability, should the need arise.

For now, Chelsea remain committed to Maresca, with board members insisting stability is the priority.

However, it could all change if Man City step up interest in the Italian.

