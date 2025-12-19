(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Tyler Adams is emerging as a notable name ahead of the January transfer window, with Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester United all closely monitoring the Bournemouth midfielder as they assess options to add energy and intensity to their engine rooms.

Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that the United States international has been under active observation for several weeks, with club analysts and scouts delivering consistently positive reports on his suitability for high-tempo Premier League systems.

Adams’ appeal lies in his relentless pressing, tactical discipline, and ability to cover ground, qualities that are increasingly valued by elite sides looking to control transitions and dominate second balls.

The midfielder has described himself as ‘selfless’, someone who likes to work hard for his teammates and make them better players.

Tyler Adams is being closely watched by top clubs

At Man United, his profile remains firmly on the radar, helped in part by his previous connection with United’s transfer chief Christopher Vivell.

That relationship has ensured Adams’ file remains active, although internally he is currently viewed as an “alternative option” within the club’s broader midfield planning for 2026 rather than a primary January target.

Chelsea and Tottenham are also keeping Adams under close watch. Both clubs see him as a ball-winning midfielder well-suited to quick transitions and high-intensity pressing systems.

The interest extends beyond the traditional “big six.” Newcastle United and West Ham United have been gathering detailed reports, focusing on Adams’ ability to cope with Premier League tempo and his effectiveness in regaining possession in midfield duels.

Meanwhile, interest from abroad is growing, with Inter Milan and AC Milan assessing Adams as a cost-effective option who could operate as either a number six or eight, bringing Premier League-tested intensity to Serie A.

Chelsea & Man United continue to monitor Adams

That expanding list of suitors could make negotiations increasingly competitive. Bournemouth, aware of Adams’ value and his contract running until 2028, are expected to demand a fee in the region of €30-40 million.

The length of his deal and the inflated Premier League market are key factors in that valuation.

Ultimately, the likelihood of a January move will depend on Bournemouth’s ambitions and the scale of offers received.

Without a compelling package, a summer transfer appears more realistic.

Man United will continue to view Adams as a Plan B while prioritising other targets but his name is firmly in the mix as the midfield market begins to take shape.

