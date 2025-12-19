Players of Tottenham Hotspur and players of Chelsea gather for the team huddles. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Alessandro Bastoni from Inter Milan in the coming months.

They will face competition from London rivals Chelsea, as per Fichajes, and it will be interesting to see where the Italian defender ends up. The 26-year-old has been outstanding for Inter Milan, and he is certainly one of the best defenders in European football right now.

The player is at the peak of his career, and he could improve both teams. Tottenham and Chelsea have looked vulnerable at the back this season, and they need to improve in that area of the pitch. The 26-year-old is not just a quality defender, but he is also excellent with the ball at his feet, and he will add control and composure to the side. The player has proven himself in Italy, and he could be open to taking a new challenge. The move to the Premier League could be an exciting opportunity for him.

The report claims that Fabio Paratici has recommended the defender to Tottenham, and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to break the Bank for him.

Bastoni could be attracted to the idea of moving to the Premier League, but he will want to join a big club where he will be able to fight for major trophies. Chelsea or Tottenham will have to convince him of their ambitions.

If they can agree on a reasonable deal with the Italian club, the transfer could prove to be a masterstroke for both clubs. Bastoni is a top-class player who could transform both teams defensively.

Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal and Spanish champions Barcelona are monitoring his situation as well. It remains to be seen where the defender ends up eventually.