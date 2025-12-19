Tottenham shortlist two options to replace struggling goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are actively exploring their options in goal amid growing uncertainty surrounding Guglielmo Vicario’s long-term future, with Barcelona’s Marc-André ter Stegen and Manchester City’s James Trafford both emerging as potential targets.

According to TEAMtalk, Spurs are increasingly concerned about their current goalkeeping situation and have begun sounding out alternatives as they plan ahead for a possible change between the posts.

Vicario, who arrived in north London with a strong reputation, has faced increased scrutiny this season. While the 29-year-old remains a capable and experienced presence, sources suggest he is open to a return to Serie A, where he previously built his reputation.

Tottenham are looking to replace their goalkeeper

That openness, combined with Tottenham’s desire to raise the overall level and reliability of their squad, has prompted the club to assess replacement options rather than risk being caught unprepared.

The goalkeeper’s recent performance have come under scrutiny. In matches against Fulham and Nottingham Forest, he made high-profile errors which resulted in Spurs losing crucial points.

One of the most eye-catching names under consideration is Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen. The German international has been a long-standing pillar at Camp Nou but he could be open to the move since he has falled down the pecking order there.

The Catalan giants are willing to listen to offers for Ter Stegen as part of broader cost-cutting measures, even though no direct contact with Spurs has yet taken place.

However, Spurs are also pursuing a younger, long-term option in Man City’s Trafford.

The 23-year-old is highly regarded within English football and is seen as one of the country’s most promising goalkeepers.

James Trafford would be ideal for Spurs

Despite his talent, Trafford has found first-team opportunities at City limited, prompting him to consider a move where regular minutes would be guaranteed.

Tottenham have already held exploratory discussions with City over a potential deal, with Trafford understood to be keen on a transfer that would accelerate his development.

For Spurs, the goalkeeper decision could be pivotal. Stability at the back has been a recurring issue in recent seasons, and the club are determined to get this next call right.

Whether they opt for the proven pedigree of Ter Stegen or the emerging promise of Trafford, the message is clear, Tottenham are preparing for change.

