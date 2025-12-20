Video: Arne Slot makes worrying claim about Alexander Isak's injury vs Tottenham

Arne Slot and Alexander Isak (Photos by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot did not exactly sound optimistic about the Alexander Isak injury when he spoke in his post-match press conference after the Tottenham game.

The Reds boss praised Isak for his goal in the win over Spurs, with the Sweden international coming off the bench to fire in well from a nice pass by Florian Wirtz.

However, Isak immediately went down in a lot of pain and couldn’t continue, with his rotten luck with injuries since joining Liverpool continuing.

Arne Slot’s pessimistic Alexander Isak injury update

See the video below as Slot spoke to reporters after the game and admitted it’s not usually a good sign if a player can’t even try to come back on and keep playing.

Conor Bradley did that before eventually being replaced, but Isak clearly had to leave the pitch straight away, though Slot did also stress that he doesn’t have a more concrete medical update just yet…

? "Not usually a good sign…" Fair to say Arne Slot doesn't sound upbeat about the Alexander Isak injury…?? pic.twitter.com/Z3AFiGexwf — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) December 20, 2025

Isak has struggled since joining LFC from Newcastle United in the summer, but a lot of that is because of struggling to stay fit.

The 26-year-old had a disrupted pre-season and hasn’t really been able to recover since then, while today he was also the victim of a pretty bad challenge despite still being able to strike the ball into the back of the net.

That’s the kind of goal Isak really needed to boost his confidence, so Liverpool fans will hope this doesn’t end up being anything too serious so he can come back as soon as possible and try to keep his improved form going.

