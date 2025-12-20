Unai Emery will soon need a new goalkeeper. (Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are almost certain to be in the market for a new goalkeeper in 2026, with speculation surrounding the future of Emiliano Martinez. They have been linked with Man City’s James Trafford, but instead, a more established name could be heading to Villa Park.

Martinez continues to be linked with Man United, while there is also a possibility that he heads to Saudi Arabia or the MLS after the 2026 World Cup. Aston Villa are aware of this, which is why work is already being done to secure a replacement – and the player in question could be Barcelona captain Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

Aston Villa line up 2026 move for Marc-Andre Ter Stegen

According to Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness), Aston Villa have made an initial move for Ter Stegen, having asked for information about a potential transfer, as well as where he stands with his fitness. The 33-year-old recently made his first appearance of the season following back surgery in Barcelona’s Copa del Rey victory over Guadalajara, which he came through well.

Despite featuring in that match, Ter Stegen is not counted upon at Barcelona. Hansi Flick has Joan Garcia, who signed in the summer from Espanyol, as his starting goalkeeper, with ex-Arsenal stopper Wojciech Szczesny being his backup. As such, the door is open for Aston Villa to make their move.

Should Aston Villa sign Marc-Andre Ter Stegen to replace Emiliano Martinez?

Ter Stegen, who has also attracted interest from Tottenham, has performed at a high level for the best part of a decade, so as far as Martinez replacements go, he would be at the very top of Aston Villa’s list. However, the likelihood is that a deal would not be sought until next summer, given the Germany international needs to play in the second half of the season in order to guarantee a spot for next summer’s World Cup.