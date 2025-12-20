Club increasingly likely to trigger Man United star's clause to complete €30m transfer

Marcus Rashford close-up as he arrives for England vs Albania game (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Barcelona are now considered increasingly likely to make Marcus Rashford’s transfer from Manchester United permanent.

The England international has impressed since joining Barca on loan from the Red Devils in the summer, contributing six goals and eight assists in all competitions so far.

Rashford had struggled towards the end of his time at Man Utd, but he looks to have rediscovered his best form under Hansi Flick.

According to Mundo Deportivo, this now means Barcelona are more likely than not to trigger the option to sign Rashford permanently for his €30m clause.

Marcus Rashford looks like a smart signing for Barcelona

If this deal does go through, it looks like Barcelona will be landing themselves a top talent for a relatively cheap fee.

The Catalan giants took a bit of a gamble when they brought in Rashford on loan this season, but the 28-year-old clearly just needed a change of scene.

Player Assists Lamine Yamal 7 Marcus Rashford 6 Pedri 5

Aside from a brief loan spell at Aston Villa in the second half of last season, Rashford has spent his entire career at Old Trafford, and it seems this was starting to affect his performances.

Some clubs might have been put off moving for him, but Barcelona now look like being rewarded for giving him a chance to revive his career.

Manchester United rebuilding their attack after letting Rashford go

United have spent big on new attacking players in recent times, bringing in an entire new front three during the summer as Rashford left the club.

Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko all joined, while there could even be further additions soon as they pursue Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo.

Even if losing Rashford is a bit of a blow, it looks like Ruben Amorim has good options for his front three and the former academy player shouldn’t be missed too much.