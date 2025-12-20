Report: Chelsea lead Barcelona in race to sign wonderkid as club resigned to losing him

Ian Subiabre in action for River Plate (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly emerging as the favourites to seal the transfer of highly-rated young River Plate forward Ian Subiabre.

The talented 18-year-old is establishing himself as one of the top prospects in South America and it seems only a matter of time before he earns a big move to Europe.

This is not the first time Chelsea have been linked with Subiabre, with the latest from Fichajes being that the Blues are up against Barcelona for his signature.

However, the report states that Barca have financial issues that could make it tricky for them to get a deal done, so Chelsea are surely in the stronger position here.

Ian Subiabre transfer being considered by Chelsea

The report from Fichajes states that Chelsea and Barcelona have long been considering a move for Subiabre, whose future at River Plate is in major doubt.

The Argentinian club are now said to be resigned to losing the teenager, who is refusing to sign a new contract amid interest from bigger teams.

Chelsea will no doubt hope they can capitalise on this situation and bring in yet another elite young talent to add to their collection.

Chelsea transfer could be a good next career step for Ian Subiabre

Subiabre will likely be looking at the other young players at Chelsea who’ve been given chances to play and develop.

CFC are building a long-term project around the likes of Estevao Willian, while others like Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez and Malo Gusto also joined at a young age and have continued to shine.

It will be interesting to see if Subiabre ends up following them to Stamford Bridge, but we should know soon as he most likely won’t be staying at River Plate for much longer.