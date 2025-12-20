"Chelsea's stance..." - Journalist reveals Man City interest in surprise CFC transfer raid

Josh Acheampong celebrates with his Chelsea teammates (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly facing interest in Josh Acheampong, with the talented young defender on the radar of both Manchester City and Bayern Munich.

That’s according to journalist Ben Jacobs, posting on X, with the Blues seemingly not keen on letting the player go, even if clubs are monitoring his minutes at Stamford Bridge.

Acheampong has struggled to establish himself as a first-team regular, despite looking like a promising prospect, and it could be that Chelsea now risk losing him to another major club.

See Jacobs’ post below for details…

Manchester City and Bayern express interest in Josh Acheampong. Chelsea's stance remains no sale or loan. Clubs monitoring Acheampong's minutes. Levante also assessing a potential loan for Dario Essugo in 2026. Priority for #CFC is Essugo's fitness.?https://t.co/il5gLDlTnD — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) December 19, 2025

Could Chelsea lose Josh Acheampong?

Acheampong is surely good enough to be playing more often than he has been, with the 19-year-old managing just five Premier League appearances so far this term.

There’s always bound to be competition at a big club like Chelsea, but central defence is not even a position where Enzo Maresca is blessed with that much quality or depth.

Trevoh Chalobah and Tosin Adarabioyo have had a lot of opportunities to start for CFC, even though they’d probably both struggle to be first choice at other big six clubs.

If Acheampong’s situation doesn’t improve soon, this is surely going to become complicated for Chelsea, as he’ll likely be tempted by the chance to go to big clubs like City or Bayern if they’re prepared to show faith in him.

Chelsea have lost some big talents before, having notably failed to give Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne a chance when they were youngsters in west London, with those players going on to become two of the very best in the world for their rivals Liverpool and Man City.

Acheampong is not necessarily anywhere near that category, but it would surely be seen as a blow for the club to lose this exciting homegrown talent without giving him more opportunities to show what he can do.