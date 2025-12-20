Crystal Palace are planning moves for January. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace intend to strengthen Oliver Glasner’s squad in January, as they seek to continue competing across three competitions. The Eagles are sitting pretty in the Premier League, while they will also harbour hopes of defending their FA Cup title from last season, as well as winning another trophy in the UEFA Conference League.

The wing positions is one area that Glasner has little depth, with only the likes of Ismaila Sarr, Yeremy Pino and Romain Esse as natural options. Crystal Palace are hoping to address this in January, and they could do so by bringing in Brennan Johnson.

Crystal Palace interested in signing Brennan Johnson

As per Football Insider, Mick Brown has confirmed Crystal Palace’s interest in Johnson, whom Tottenham are willing to allow to leave in January.

“I’m sure Tottenham will consider offers to let Brennan Johnson go. It could be on loan, or it could be permanent, because both of those would suit Tottenham for different reasons, so it will depend on the buying club and what they’re after.

“Palace have been watching him, he’s high on their list of targets. So if they get the green light from Tottenham, he’s somebody they could be tempted to make a move for, because he plays in a position where they don’t have many options. They want to strengthen, the manager has been calling for it publicly, and if they want to back him they’re going to want to do it early.

“I think they have to be careful, because of the type of player he is, he doesn’t necessarily fit everywhere. If they think he’d be a good fit for the role they want him to play, then go for it, because as I say, I expect Tottenham will be willing to let him go.”

Is Brennan Johnson the answer to Crystal Palace’s winger issues?

There is little doubt that Johnson would be a fine addition to Crystal Palace’s squad, and if he can be signed on loan, even better. However, they could struggle to win this race, with the likes of Aston Villa also interested in the Wales international.