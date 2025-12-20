Eddie Howe has concerns about three Newcastle players

Eddie Howe is worried about his Newcastle squad. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle have had a difficult season up until now, with Eddie Howe’s side only 12th in the Premier League standings after 16 matches. The team has struggled as a whole, although there have been individuals whose woes have stuck out more than most.

In particular, it has been a struggle in attack, as summed up by Anthony Elanga. The £55m summer signing from Nottingham Forest has managed only one assist in 24 appearances across all competitions, although he is not the only one generating doubts at St James’ Park.

Anthony Elanga among three Newcastle players with concerns

As per Football Insider, Mick Brown has revealed that Howe and Newcastle will only be worried about the form of Elanga’s fellow wingers Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes.

“Elanga’s form is a concern for Newcastle given the money they spent. It’s not only him, though, there are a few players at Newcastle who haven’t quite lived up to expectations so far this season, and that’s why they’re struggling.

“Gordon, for example, hasn’t been anywhere near the level we expect of him. That will be a concern for England as well as for Newcastle, he hasn’t scored a goal other than penalties in god knows how long and hasn’t managed to influence games.

“Then there’s Barnes, one week he’ll really impress and then the next you won’t see him. So those wide areas are a big problem for Newcastle, and if you can’t create anything out wide, it makes it difficult for the strikers to do their jobs. It’s definitely one of the reasons they’ve struggled so much this season when you look at the players who just aren’t quite where you’d want them to be.”

Do Newcastle need to sign a new winger in January?

Newcastle had been desperate to sign a right winger up until Elanga’s arrival, but so far, he has not been the solution. It would be no surprise to see a new signing made in that position, given there is PSR headroom for the Tyneside club.