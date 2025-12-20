Mohamed Salah and Curtis Jones in action for Liverpool. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Mohamed Salah has been reintegrated back into the Liverpool squad, having seemingly been on his way out of Anfield after blockbuster statements in the media about his unhappiness towards manager Arne Slot.

The stories made waves across England and much of Europe, but for now, things have settled now. However, there has been new insight given by one of Salah’s teammates.

Curtis Jones gives backing to Liverpool teammate Salah

Speaking to Sky Sports, Jones opened up on Salah’s apology to his Liverpool teammates, as he admitted that he had some sympathy for the Egyptian winger.

“Mo is his own man and he can say his own stuff. He apologised to us and was like, ‘If I’ve affected anybody or made you feel any sort of way, I apologise’. That’s the man that he is.

“I can only speak from me knowing Mo and how he is with us and how he acted on that. He was positive as well. He was the exact same Mo, he had a big smile on his face and everybody was exactly the same with him. I guess it’s just part of wanting to be a winner and I don’t think he will be the last.

“I get that there are certain ways you can go about things, but if a lad’s fine to just be on the bench and he doesn’t want to play and help the team, then I think that’s more of an issue. When there’s been any sort of anger from us, including myself, it’s always been from a good place.

“In the moment, it might not have come out in the right way, but it’s never been to affect the team, the staff, the manager, anybody like that. We’re past that now and we’re gelling well as a team, playing well and starting to win games.”

Will Mohamed Salah leave Liverpool in 2026?

Rumours of a Liverpool exit ramped up in the days after Salah’s remarks, and although this has cooled down now, it would be no surprise to see him call time on his Anfield career at the end of the season.