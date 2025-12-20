Oscar Bobb could be heading to Crystal Palace. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace intend to add to Oliver Glasner’s squad in January, and one of their new signings could arrive from Man City. There is a strong desire to add depth in the wing department, and Oscar Bobb could be the ideal player come to Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace will compete in the Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Conference League after Christmas, so there is a desire to add further strength in depth for the second half of the season. Glasner’s squad is particularly light in the wing areas, with only Ismaila Sarr, Yeremy Pino and Romain Esse seen as natural options, although Eddie Nketiah has also been deployed there in recent weeks.

Nevertheless, another option is wanted, and Bobb could be the player that Crystal Palace push to sign when the transfer window opens.

Crystal Palace interested in January move for Oscar Bobb

As per MailSport (via CityXtra), Crystal Palace have expressed an interest in signing Bobb, with Man City open to hearing offers for the Norway international, whom they considered selling during the summer.

Bobb has struggled for prominence in recent weeks, with Rayan Cherki’s recent promotion to the starting line-up having come at a cost to him. As such, Pep Guardiola has given the green light for the winger to leave, with the plan being for him to leave on loan, or be cashed in on.

Should Crystal Palace sign Oscar Bobb?

It must be remembered that Bobb, who has been around for a number of years, is only 22. He has shown flashes of brilliance during his time at Man City, and the opportunity for regular minutes could allow him to start delivering on his undoubted potential – and Selhurst Park could be the ideal place for that to happen.