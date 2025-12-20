Sources: Man United "looking" at replacing failed Amorim signing, two possible targets

Ruben Amorim and Patrick Dorgu (Photos by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

I saw an interesting Manchester United transfer story this morning that prompted me to do a bit more digging because something didn’t quite add up.

We know the Red Devils are serious about Antoine Semenyo, with Fabrizio Romano and others now confirming what we covered first here regarding the Bournemouth and Ghana winger.

However, one new detail I saw appeared to hint quite strongly at another priority for Ruben Amorim in a key position in his squad.

That position is left-back, or wing-back in Amorim’s system, with the Sun suggesting Semenyo could be signed as a surprise option in that position due to huge concerns over Patrick Dorgu.

Now, Semenyo is one of the most in-form players in the Premier League this season, but a wing-back he ain’t, so surely the club are targeting him to play in their front three, even if Dorgu is in danger.

Sources confirm Manchester United exploring left-back transfer

As first reported here for the Daily Briefing, a well-connected source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to protect relationships, I had it confirmed to me that United are indeed already looking to replace Dorgu.

“It’s no secret that he (Dorgu) has had a difficult time at United,” my source said. “Coming in as a starter…it was too soon for him. They’ll be looking at that position, for sure.”

Asking around for specific names has proven a bit harder, but I can point towards players I’ve heard about before, even if I can’t exactly guarantee they’re going to be priorities, while other clubs might also have made more progress on those deals.

Names to watch: Nathaniel Brown and Tino Livramento

One player who’s attracting a lot of interest across Europe at the moment is Eintracht Frankfurt left-back Nathaniel Brown.

As reported earlier this week, my latest information is that Arsenal are probably the club with the strongest interest in Brown right now.

It is worth mentioning, however, that United have been mentioned by some very reliable journalists in recent times as well, such as Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany.

I’ve also previously been told about Newcastle’s Tino Livramento being on their radar, but again, the strongest interest has appeared to come from another club, this time Manchester City.

Man United’s left-back situation – a blurry picture

In short, we can’t know for sure what’s going to happen here, but for what it’s worth, here’s my analysis of the situation.

United have presumably kept tabs on players like Brown and Livramento, but not as an urgent priority as they’ve been waiting to see how Dorgu might improve.

Now that that’s not looking like happening, speculation over the Denmark international’s situation is growing, and so we should soon learn a bit more about who the targets will be to replace him.

I’d expect a central midfielder like Elliot Anderson or Carlos Baleba will still be the priority, but this is also clearly the start of something.