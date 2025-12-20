“He needs…” – Man United legend weighs in on Ruben Amorim vs player row

Ryan Giggs and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Carl Recine, Warren Little/Getty Images)

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has weighed in on the ongoing row between Red Devils manager Ruben Amorim and midfield player Kobbie Mainoo.

Mainoo has found himself out of favour all season at Man Utd, failing to start a single game in the Premier League so far.

This has led to plenty of speculation over the England international’s future, with the latest from the Mail being that he’s now at ‘breaking point’ at Old Trafford as he sees no future for himself under Amorim.

Giggs, however, feels that Mainoo should stay and keep fighting for his place, even he’ll be frustrated at not being given more of a chance.

Ryan Giggs gives advice to Kobbie Mainoo

Amorim has had to answer a lot of questions about Mainoo, particularly following the player’s half-brother hitting out at the Portuguese tactician.

The 20-year-old perhaps hasn’t handled things perfectly on his side, and Giggs has seemingly held back from slamming Amorim for how he’s using him.

“As a footballer, you want to play. But I would have more patience because he is only 20, and it is difficult to play centre midfield for Man United,” Giggs told the Metro.

“It’s like a striker. You don’t see many really young strikers playing for Man United because it is difficult.

“We all feel that he should be getting more minutes, but he needs to be patient. He’s still young, he’s still learning the game. And when he does get his chance, he needs to take it. So I’d like to see him stay.”

United surely need Mainoo as they’re not exactly blessed with options in midfield, with Casemiro ageing and past his best, while Manuel Ugarte hasn’t been too impressive since joining from Paris Saint-Germain last season.