Tino Livramento is wanted by Man City. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle will be keen to avoid any repeat of the Alexander Isak saga going forward, but there could be another case in 2026. Tino Livramento, who is attracting strong interest from Man City, may be the next player to leave St James’ Park.

Livramento has developed into one of the Premier League’s best full-backs since joining Newcastle from Southampton, and his ability to play on either flank has caught the attention of Pep Guardiola, who has been given a decent chance of getting his man in 2026.

Tino Livramento may use Man City as leverage in contract talks

As per Football Insider, Keith Wyness has reported that Newcastle may cash in on Livramento, whose representatives may look to use Man City’s interest in order to secure a bumper new deal at St James’ Park.

“If Livramento wants to go it’s going to be hard for him to do that, and if he’s still going through contract negotiations, then as I say they run the risk of entering into another Isak situation which was really damaging and really hurt Newcastle a lot.

“So I think it’s going to be the case if they get the right price in January, he may go, but Newcastle are going to have to open the wallet, I think, and open the cheque book and get a new contract deal from if they do.

“Certainly his agent is going to be using Man City as leverage all the way until it’s signed. So I’d expect it to be a bumper contract for him to stay and that’s how they’re going to force it.”

What should Newcastle do about Tino Livramento?

There is no doubt that Newcastle should seek to renew Livramento’s contract, given his importance to Eddie Howe’s squad. In the end, it may be worth it to tie him down to a big salary, as long as it is a deal that lasts for five or six years.