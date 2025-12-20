Sources: "Chelsea will certainly..." - major update on potential Blues transfer deal

Nicolas Jackson in action for Bayern Munich (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Chelsea are set to look for buyers for out-of-favour striker Nicolas Jackson as he won’t be staying at Bayern Munich beyond his loan spell.

The Senegal international has struggled to establish himself at Chelsea, failing to build on a promising start to life at Stamford Bridge.

This saw Jackson loaned out to Bayern this season, but they are now not expected to take up their option to sign him permanently, as first reported in my Daily Briefing exclusive here.

Sources have informed me that Jackson will have suitors in the Premier League in the form of Newcastle United, Aston Villa, and Everton, while Atletico Madrid and Napoli could also be options from abroad.

What next for Nicolas Jackson after difficult Chelsea spell?

Jackson has surely still got it in him to have a decent career, even if he perhaps isn’t quite cut out for playing for elite clubs like Chelsea or Bayern.

The 24-year-old could be a good option for someone like Newcastle, though, who have endured a difficult season since selling star striker Alexander Isak to Liverpool.

Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa look like decent replacements, but Eddie Howe might still be keen to strengthen up front again, and Jackson looks like a potentially good fit.

Villa, meanwhile, could also surely do with someone like Jackson coming in as a long-term replacement for Ollie Watkins, who isn’t getting any younger.

What sources have said about Nicolas Jackson

Jackson will be available as Bayern aren’t likely to keep him, while Chelsea will also surely actively look for someone to take him off their hands.

“Jackson is highly unlikely to stay at Bayern,” one source told me. “His loan deal included a 65 million euro mandatory buy option, but it was tied to specific performance milestones which are now almost certainly not going to be met.”

Another added: “In the Premier League, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, and Everton are closely monitoring Jackson’s situation. Atletico Madrid and Napoli could be two other options to watch out for, and Chelsea will certainly be looking for a buyer.”