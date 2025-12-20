Richarlison scores after Van Dijk error, immediately tries to pick fight with Liverpool star

Richarlison scores, picks fight with Dominik Szoboszlai

Richarlison pulled a goal back late on for Tottenham against Liverpool this evening, as we saw a crazy end to the game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Xavi Simons was sent off in the first half, giving Spurs a mountain to climb as they took on the Reds with only ten men.

Alexander Isak scored early in the second period to give Liverpool the lead, and then immediately went off with what looked potentially like quite a bad injury.

Hugo Ekitike added a second goal for the visitors not long afterwards, but Richarlison’s late strike threatened to make things interesting again in the closing stages.

Richarlison’s goal and clash with Dominik Szoboszlai

Watch below as Richarlison punishes some sloppy defending by Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk to fire it low into the back of the net from close range.

For some reason, he then squares up to LFC midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai before being wisely dragged away by his teammates…

Richarlison pulls one back for Spurs and there's now a glimmer of hope for the hosts! ? pic.twitter.com/oWBNaVMRVn — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 20, 2025

Shortly after this, Tottenham were reduced to nine men as Cristian Romero was also given his marching orders for a nasty challenge on Ibrahima Konate.

Spurs really haven’t made live easy for themselves, but this still proved to be a pretty intriguing contest between two teams who so often tend to put on a show when they play each other.