Richarlison scores after Van Dijk error, immediately tries to pick fight with Liverpool star

Liverpool FC Tottenham FC
Posted by
Richarlison scores, picks fight with Dominik Szoboszlai
Richarlison scores, picks fight with Dominik Szoboszlai

Richarlison pulled a goal back late on for Tottenham against Liverpool this evening, as we saw a crazy end to the game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Xavi Simons was sent off in the first half, giving Spurs a mountain to climb as they took on the Reds with only ten men.

Alexander Isak scored early in the second period to give Liverpool the lead, and then immediately went off with what looked potentially like quite a bad injury.

Hugo Ekitike added a second goal for the visitors not long afterwards, but Richarlison’s late strike threatened to make things interesting again in the closing stages.

Richarlison scores for Tottenham against Liverpool
Richarlison scores for Tottenham against Liverpool (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Richarlison’s goal and clash with Dominik Szoboszlai

Watch below as Richarlison punishes some sloppy defending by Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk to fire it low into the back of the net from close range.

For some reason, he then squares up to LFC midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai before being wisely dragged away by his teammates…

More Stories / Latest News
Florian Wirtz in action for Liverpool against Tottenham
Liverpool player ratings: Summer signings finally shine in hard-fought win vs Tottenham
Alexander Isak scores and gets injured during Liverpool's game vs Tottenham
Alexander Isak’s awful luck continues as he goes off injured straight after scoring for Liverpool vs Spurs
Xavi Simons and Gary Neville
“Really poor” – Gary Neville slams Tottenham star’s “stupidity” after nightmare against Liverpool

Shortly after this, Tottenham were reduced to nine men as Cristian Romero was also given his marching orders for a nasty challenge on Ibrahima Konate.

Spurs really haven’t made live easy for themselves, but this still proved to be a pretty intriguing contest between two teams who so often tend to put on a show when they play each other.

More Stories Dominik Szoboszlai Richarlison Virgil van Dijk

1 Comment

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

  1. Kudus the most over rated player i have ever seen no wonder West Ham let him go so easily. And as for Johnson give me strength.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *