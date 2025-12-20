Tottenham want to sign players in January. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Tottenham are hoping to add a couple of players to Thomas Frank’s squad in January, with a new winger being high on their agenda. Savinho, whom they tried to sign during the summer, is still a possible option, and their chances of a deal being done when the transfer window opens could be set to go up.

Savinho has struggled for prominence this season, with only four starts in the Premier League. The likes of Jeremy Doku, Phil Foden, Rayan Cherki and Bernardo Silva have been preferred by Pep Guardiola, which is why there are chances for him to leave mid-season.

Insider believes Man City could sell Savinho to Tottenham

As per Football Insider, Mick Brown has given hope to Tottenham that a deal for Savinho can be done when the transfer window opens.

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see Savinho leave City in January. He has been relegated to more of a backup role because Cherki has come in and hit the ground running, and Doku and Foden have both stepped up.

“Savinho is a top player, but at the moment, he’s not improving or making himself a regular there. Guardiola doesn’t see him as a starter ahead of those other players I named, so there’s every chance that if they get an offer, they could let him go.

“We know City like to have that depth in their squad, but say someone comes in with a huge offer for him, I think they would let him go. Tottenham were obviously interested during the summer and nothing came of it, but that interest is still going to be there from them and other clubs too.”

Should Savinho join Tottenham in January?

It’s clear that Savinho is not overly counted upon at Man City. The second half of this season is crucial for him, given that he needs to play in order to give himself a good chance of being in Brazil’s squad for the 2026 World Cup, and a move to Tottenham would certainly allow him more playing time.