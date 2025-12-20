West Ham want to make multiple signings in January. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

West Ham are ready to shake up Nuno Espirito Santo’s squad in January, as they seek a vast improvement from the first half of the season. A number of areas are to be addressed, and there will be funds available to spend.

However, it could be that those funds are not enough to address every problem that West Ham have.

West Ham have £50m to spend in January

As per Football Insider, Mick Brown has revealed that West Ham have £50m to spend when the transfer window opens in January. They plans to make at least three signings, although there are doubts about whether they will be able to do acceptable business with the funds on offer.

“West Ham won’t solve the problems in their squad. They want a striker for about £20m, good luck. Doesn’t everyone? They need a top striker who will score them goals, they won’t get one for that price.

“It’s typical West Ham, the way the board there operate, they want to solve a problem but they want to do it as cheaply as they can. Instead of brining in quality options to strengthen their squad gradually, they bring in players who aren’t good enough for a lower price.

“They’ve improved since Nuno came in, they look like a better side, but they will never make progress until they’re willing to spend properly. And the big thing for me is, they’ll go and spend £20m on a striker, then £15m on a centre-back, £15m on a midfielder. Then you’ve spent £50m, and your squad is no better off because the players you’ve brought in on the cheap aren’t better than what you’ve got.

“So they’d have been better off spending that £50m on a real top player who they know will improve them, but you can’t tell them that, they don’t listen. The club will keep going backwards unless they’re willing to show a bit of ambition.”

What do West Ham need to do in January?

The big issue for West Ham is in the striker department. Niclas Fullkrug will almost certainly be leaving, so signing a replacement must be priority number one. If they have funds left over from that, then further additions can be made.