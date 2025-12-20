William Saliba looks lucky not to have conceded a penalty for Arsenal vs Everton

William Saliba during Arsenal vs Everton

Arsenal centre-back William Saliba was perhaps a bit lucky not to have conceded a penalty against Everton in tonight’s Premier League game.

The France international is normally a solid and reliable performer for the Gunners, but he arguably got a bit lucky with this incident below.

Take a look for yourselves and see, with Saliba kicking out at his opponent in the penalty area, but with nothing given…

Overall, it perhaps looks a bit like it would’ve been harsh to award Everton a penalty for this, but at the same time it’s certainly one of those debatable decisions we sometimes see.

William Saliba in action for Arsenal (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal clinging on for another close win?

Arsenal only narrowly got past relegation strugglers Wolves in their last game, scoring thanks to two own goals, including one right at the death to give them three points.

Arsenal, at the time of writing, are only 1-0 up at Everton thanks to a Viktor Gyokeres goal from the penalty spot, so it’s not exactly looking too convincing from Mikel Arteta’s side today either.

There’s still time left in this game for Arsenal to add another goal or two, but perhaps Everton will also sense they could make a comeback before the 90 minutes are through.

Manchester City have looked a lot more convincing in recent games, but Arsenal probably won’t care too much as long as they get points on the board.

If AFC get through this period of playing badly without dropping too many points then perhaps they’ll back themselves to sort out their performances again as the campaign goes on.

