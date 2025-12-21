(Photo by Shaun Brooks - CameraSport / Marc Atkins via Getty Images)

While Liverpool secured a vital 2-1 win over Tottenham in North London this weekend, the victory has been overshadowed by a devastating injury to record-signing Alexander Isak.

The Swedish international, who arrived at Anfield for a staggering £125 million in the summer scored the opening goal for Liverpool in the 56th minute.

However, the goal came at a massive cost. Following a heavy challenge from Micky van de Ven, Isak was seen clutching his lower leg in visible agony and had to be assisted off the pitch by medical staff.

With the attacking options at Arne Slot’s disposal already stretched thin, this blow could fundamentally shift the trajectory of Liverpool’s season and open the door for one forgotten star to finally reclaim the spotlight.

Alexander Isak to be sidelined for months

The gravity of the situation has been confirmed by The Athletic’s David Ornstein. Taking to X, Ornstein provided a worrying injury update:

“Alexander Isak set for period on sidelines with suspected leg break from challenge in Liverpool win at Spurs. #LFC yet to comment on severity but scans poised to confirm fears of fracture to left side; recovery time typically a few months.”

? Alexander Isak set for period on sidelines with suspected leg break from challenge in Liverpool win at Spurs. #LFC yet to comment on severity but scans poised to confirm fears of fracture to left side; recovery time typically a few months @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/nx5WAMrgRH — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) December 21, 2025

While the club is officially awaiting final scan results, the “suspected leg break” terminology suggests Isak will not return until well into the spring of 2026.

For a player who was just beginning to find his feet at Anfield, the timing, occurring exactly as he scored his second Premier League goal, is nothing short of cruel.

Isak’s injury an opportunity for Federico Chiesa

The crisis at Liverpool has worsened with this update. Arne Slot is currently navigating a perfect storm of absences in the forward line:

Mohamed Salah: Currently on international duty with Egypt for AFCON.

Cody Gakpo: Sidelined with a muscular injury until at least early January.

Alexander Isak: Facing a multi-month layoff with a fractured leg.

With Hugo Ekitike as the only other recognised senior striker, Slot has reached a point where he can no longer afford to leave Federico Chiesa on the bench.

Despite being voted the September Player of the Month by fans, the Italian winger has largely been used as an “impact sub” throughout the 2025/26 campaign.

Chiesa has consistently delivered when called upon, notably providing two assists in the Carabao Cup win over Southampton and scoring a crucial goal against Crystal Palace, yet a consistent run of starts has remained elusive.

Now, with the options thin for Slot, the manager could finally turn to Chiesa to fill the void on the flanks.

Time for Chiesa to prove Slot wrong

Federico Chiesa’s 2025/26 season has been a masterclass in professional patience. While many players would have grown frustrated with a lack of starting minutes, Chiesa has let his football do the talking.

Fans have been vocal about his infectious energy and clutch ability, often questioning why Slot has prioritised other options when Chiesa looks like the most dangerous player on the pitch.

The Isak injury, while tragic, could serve as the ultimate moment for the former Juventus man.

If Chiesa can translate his substitute impact into a run of starting performances, he could potentially give Slot something to think about.