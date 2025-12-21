Mikel Arteta during an Arsenal training session (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing the Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Diant Ramaj.

The 24-year-old German goalkeeper is currently on loan at Heidenheim, and he has impressed during his loan. Arsenal are keeping tabs on his progress, and they could look to make a move for him.

Diant Ramaj could be tempted

The opportunity to join the Premier League club could be exciting for the goalkeeper. It would be a huge step up in his career. However, he needs to play regularly at this stage of his career. Sitting on the bench at Arsenal would not benefit him.

They already have two quality goalkeepers at their disposal.

Christian Falk told SportBILD: “That’s true, yes, Ramaj is on the list at Arsenal. The Heidenheim keeper is actually just on loan from Dortmund, so they’d have to sit down with them.​ “Arsenal has a good goalkeeper in goal, David Raya, who’s the clear number 1. So we’re talking more about a backup. There’s also Kepa Arrizabalaga, who’s already 31, and both have contracts until 2028, so for Ramaj it would be more prospective, but of course an interesting club.”

Can Arsenal sign Ramaj?

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal will follow up on their interest with an official offer to get the deal done. They have the finances to close the deal, and it remains to be seen whether they can convince the player by offering him a prominent role.

There is no doubt that the 24-year-old could be a very useful option for Arsenal in future, but the player needs to focus on his development for now. He should seek gametime assurances before committing to the transfer.

It remains to be seen whether Dortmund are prepared to sanction his departure. Even though he is not a key part of their plans, he is a talented player with a bright future, and the German club might feel that he could be an asset for them.