(Photo by Visionhaus/Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

A host of Europe’s elite clubs, including Chelsea and Liverpool, have intensified their pursuit of Leicester City’s teenage sensation Jeremy Monga.

The 16-year-old winger has emerged as one of the most coveted prospects in English football, sparking a potential bidding war that could be decided as early as the New Year.

According to an exclusive report from TEAMtalk, Chelsea have been “pushing very strongly” in recent weeks to secure Monga’s signature.

Spurs see the youngster as a future cornerstone of their attack, but they face fierce competition.

The report confirms that Tottenham, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Newcastle United have all formally “laid out their plans” to the Coventry-born forward.

The interest extends far beyond the Premier League. As per the report, representatives from Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Bayern Munich, and Borussia Dortmund have already held conversations with Monga’s camp.

However, a move abroad comes with complications; due to FIFA regulations regarding minors, Monga would theoretically have to wait until he turns 18 in 2027 to complete a transfer to a foreign club.

Consequently, a stay in England appears more feasible in the immediate future, with sources indicating that the player is likely to make his final decision on his next step in early 2026.

Who is Jeremy Monga? The Championship’s breakout star

Jeremy Monga has enjoyed a meteoric rise since bursting onto the scene at the King Power Stadium.

Born in July 2009, the tricky winger etched his name into the history books last season when he made his senior debut at just 15 years old, becoming the second-youngest player in Premier League history behind Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri.

Now plying his trade in the Championship following Leicester’s relegation, Monga has begun to establish himself as a genuine first-team option.

Known for his electric pace, close control, and ability to operate on either flank, he has drawn comparisons to elite dribblers for his fearlessness in one-on-one situations.

Despite his tender age, his performances for England at youth levels (U15, U16, and U19) and his seamless adaptation to senior football have convinced scouts across the continent that he is a generational talent worth a significant investment.