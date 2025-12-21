Ayyoub Bouaddi of Lille in action during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 first leg match between Borussia Dortmund and LOSC Lille at on March 04, 2025 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Daniel Kopatsch/Getty Images)

Ayyoub Bouaddi, Lille’s midfield gem, has become the hottest topic in the transfer market as 2025 draws to a close.

Not only Chelsea and Manchester United, but almost every European giant is lining up for this “generational talent”, sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside.

Multiple Premier League clubs keen on Ayyoub Bouaddi

Bouaddi is seen as a perfect fit for Ruben Amorim’s system. United may move fast, with scouts tracking him closely for months and viewing him as the “key piece” for the post-Casemiro era.

Chelsea remain true to their endless hunt for young stars. The Blues could knock on Lille’s door in January with a €45–50 million bid. They want to sign him outright, then loan him to sister club Strasbourg to continue his development.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are also keen on the player. Mikel Arteta’s love for technically gifted players is well known. The Gunners have already made first contact with Bouaddi’s camp, laying groundwork for a summer move.

Liverpool are also keeping tabs on Bouaddi. They see Bouaddi as a “player for the next 10 years.”

Top European clubs want Bouaddi

In Europe, PSG are determined not to let France’s brightest talents slip away, and they are using his family ties and Ligue 1 experience to lure him to Paris.

Bouaddi’s name tops scouting reports across La Liga and Serie A. Real Madrid, in particular, wants to sign him alongside Camavinga and Tchouaméni to build a French core.

Lille have played it smart recently, extending Bouaddi’s contract until 2029. That move massively strengthened their hand in negotiations. The French club now expects at least €60 million for their midfield prodigy.

The midfielder needs to choose his next destination carefully. He should focus on his development and regular game time. Joining a big club only to sit on the bench would not make any sense. It remains to be seen where he ends up.