Chelsea are interested in signing the Racing Genk midfielder Konstantinos Karetsas.
The 18-year-old has done quite well for the Belgian club, and he is highly rated across Europe. As per TEAMtalk, Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in the player as well, along with several other European heavyweights. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can win the race for his signature.
They have shown great willingness when it comes to signing talented young players, and they are hoping to add the formidable pool of young talent already at the club. The Greek midfielder has the potential to develop into a top-class player with the right guidance. Karetsas has been hailed as a ‘pretty special’ talent in the past.
Konstantinos Karetsas is a talented player
He can operate as a central attacking midfielder as well as on the wings. He will add technical ability and creativity to the side. Chelsea could certainly use someone with his skill set in the final third. Even though he might not be able to make any immediate impact in the Premier League, he could be a long-term asset for the club.
Genk will not want to lose a talent like him easily, and it will be interesting to see if Chelsea can convince them with a lucrative offer.
Arsenal and Liverpool also keen on Karetsas
Similarly, Arsenal and Liverpool have an impressive track record when it comes to grooming young players. They could use more quality in the final third as well, and the 18-year-old would be a solid acquisition. The opportunity to play for some of the biggest clubs in England will be quite exciting for the player. However, he must choose his next destination carefully. Sitting on the bench at a big club will not benefit him, and he should only join a club where he will get a prominent role in the team.
