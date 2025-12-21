Marti Cifuentes blocks Leicester City transfer deal

(Photo by Cameron Howard/Getty Images)

Leicester City manager Marti Cifuentes has firmly shut down speculation linking the Foxes with a January move for Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

Despite recent reports suggesting the club was looking to upgrade their goalkeeping options, the Spaniard has voiced his unequivocal support for current number one Jakub Stolarczyk, insisting he is “extremely happy” with his squad’s current options between the sticks.

Speaking ahead of the upcoming fixtures, Cifuentes addressed the growing rumors that Leicester were preparing a bid for Sunderland’s highly-rated shot-stopper Anthony Patterson.

The speculation had intensified following a high-profile error in Leicester’s recent build-up play, but the manager was quick to defend his philosophy and his players.

“I’m not upset that we tried to do something that has worked really well on many occasions,” Cifuentes stated, referring to the team’s commitment to playing out from the back.

“Sometimes when we build an identity, the way we want to play, we have to work out if we fail, how we want to fail. That’s part of the growth as a team.”

The Foxes boss emphasised that mistakes are a collective responsibility, absolving Stolarczyk of sole blame for the recent mishap involving midfielder Oliver Skipp.

“It’s not just about the decision-making of Jakub, but also the small movements of Skippy in that case,” he explained.

“If it goes wrong, that’s on me because that’s the way I ask them to play. There are no regrets.”

By publicly backing his current group, Cifuentes has effectively signaled that a new goalkeeper is not on his January shopping list.

Stolarczyk’s stats prove he is among Championship’s best

While the recent error may have grabbed headlines, the broader data paints a picture of a goalkeeper enjoying a stellar campaign. Jakub Stolarczyk’s shot-stopping statistics this season suggest he has been one of the standout performers in the Championship.

The Polish youth international has been instrumental in Leicester’s defensive resilience, with data showing that the number of chances conceded from building out of the back is significantly lower than the attacking value generated by the tactic.

Cifuentes highlighted this analytical perspective, noting, “The number of chances and number of goals we have conceded by building up in zone one is much lower than what we’ve achieved in terms of chances created and expected goals.”

Stolarczyk’s ability to make crucial saves and command his area has kept Leicester competitive in their push for a return to the Premier League.

With his manager’s full confidence and the statistics to back up his performances, Stolarczyk looks set to remain the undisputed number one at the King Power Stadium for the foreseeable future.