Everton are looking to improve the defensive unit with the signing of Jayden Bogle from Leeds United.

According to Football Insider, they are looking to sign a quality right back, and they have identified the 25-year-old Leeds United defender as a target. Everton have been scouting the player regularly, and they are impressed with his performances.

It will be interesting to see if they can sign the player in January.

Jayden Bogle would be a quality signing

Bogle has been an important player for Leeds United since joining them in the summer of 2024. He has been ever-present for them in the Premier League this season, and it will be interesting to see if Leeds are willing to sanction his departure. He has a contract with them until 2028, and Leeds are under no pressure to sanction his departure.

Everton might have to pay a premium to convince them. If they manage to get the deal done, the 25-year-old could be the ideal long-term replacement for club legend Seamus Coleman.

Everton are looking to build a formidable team capable of finishing in a respectable position regularly. They need more depth in the defensive unit. They have looked vulnerable at times.

Bogle could be tempted

It will be interesting to see how Bogle feels about a move to Everton. It could be a step up for him.

Leeds United are fighting for survival in the Premier League, and there is no guarantee that they will be competing in the top flight next season. On the other hand, Everton are more or less certain to compete in the Premier League. He could be tempted to join them if there is a concrete proposal on the table.

Meanwhile, Leeds are fighting for survival in the Premier League and losing a key player in January would be a devastating blow. The fans will be worried about the situation.

