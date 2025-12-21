Mohamed Salah and Curtis Jones in action for Liverpool. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Alessandro Bastoni has done quite well for Inter Milan, and Liverpool are interested in signing the player.

They believe that he could be the dream replacement for Virgil van Dijk. The 26-year-old Italian has established himself as one of the finest defenders in Italian football, and he has handed Liverpool a major boost.

Liverpool handed boost in Bastoni pursuit

According to a report from TEAMtalk, sources close to the player have confirmed that the Italian is open to moving abroad in 2026. He believes that he’s at the top of his game, and this is the right time for him to take on a new challenge. The development will be a huge encouragement to Liverpool, and it will be interesting to see if they can sign the player.

The source claimed: “Alessandro is happy at Inter, and in Italy, but at 26, there is the belief he might look to try his hand abroad. He is at the top of his game, and not many in the world currently compare to him. “2026 is going to be a big year for him.”

Alessandro Bastoni would be a coup

Van Dijk has been exceptional for the club since joining them from Southampton. Replacing him will not be an easy task. Liverpool will need a top-class player to fill the void left by him. The Italian could be perfect for them. Not only is he a quality defender, but he is also excellent with the ball at his feet, just like the Netherlands international.

He is likely to cost a lot of money, and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool can get the deal done. It would be a masterstroke from them if they manage to sign the player.

The defender could be attracted to the idea of joining Liverpool as well. They managed to win the Premier League title last season, and they are among the biggest clubs in the world. They have been fighting for major trophies consistently, and they could help Bastoni fulfil his ambitions.