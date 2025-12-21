Liverpool manager Arne Slot looks on (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in signing Lucas Bergvall from Tottenham Hotspur.

According to a report from Fichajes, they have offered €60 million in order to sign the Swedish International. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham are prepared to sanction his departure. The report claims that Liverpool want to join the talented young midfielder as a priority target.

Real Madrid are interested in Bergvall as well.

Bergvall would be a superb addition

Bergvall has already established himself as an important first-team player for the North London club, and his departure would be a blow for Tottenham. However, the report claims that Tottenham are considering a potential sale after receiving the lucrative proposal.

€60 million is a lot of money for the 19-year-old, and Tottenham will be able to improve multiple areas of their squad with that money. Meanwhile, Liverpool view him as a future star, and they believe that he could be the ideal long-term investment for them.

They need more technical ability and creativity in the middle of the park at the Swedish International would be ideal for them. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. It would be an extremely surprising move if Liverpool managed to get the deal across the line.

Spurs should keep Lucas Bergvall

As for Tottenham, it would send out the wrong statement regarding their ambitions if they decide to sell one of the best young players at the club to a direct rival. The fans will certainly be disappointed if the move goes through.

Tottenham must do everything in their power to keep their best players at the club if they want to fight for major trophies in future. On the other hand, Liverpool are well within their rights to aim for the brightest young talents in European football right now. There is no doubt that Swedish International could be a player for them with the right guidance.