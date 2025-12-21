(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in signing the Athletic Club Bilbao attacker Nico Williams in the coming months.

The player has recently signed a new contract with the Spanish club, and he has a €100 million release clause in his deal. Liverpool are reportedly prepared to “spare no expense” in order to sign him, according to football transfers.

However, the Spanish International is determined to join Real Madrid instead. That will come as a huge blow for the Premier League champions. It will be interesting to see if they can convince him to move to England instead.

Liverpool could use Nico Williams

Williams is a quality player, and he could make a big difference in the final third for Liverpool. They need a quality winger who can take on defenders and beat them in one-versus-one situations. They have missed a player like that since the departure of Luis Diaz.

Meanwhile, Arsenal and Chelsea have been tracking the player as well. It will be interesting to see if they are willing to make a move for the Spaniard at the end of the season.

The Premier League clubs have the financial muscle to pay the asking price, even though it has reason significantly following the contract extension. However, they will need to convince the player to join first.

Can the Reds convince Williams?

The opportunity to move to the Premier League can be quite exciting for most players. However, Williams is interested in a move to Real Madrid. It remains to be seen whether the Spanish outfit is prepared to sign him. They have players like Vinicius Junior operating in that role, and the Spanish international will struggle for regular gametime if he joins Real Madrid.

He is entering the peak years of his career, and he needs to play regularly. The move to England could be ideal for him.