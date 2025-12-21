Leeds will receive much-needed funds before the end of the season. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester City are interested in signing the Leeds United forward Harry Gray.

According to Alan Nixon, they are impressed with the talented attacker, and they could look to make a move for him next month. The player is valued at around £40 million, and he has been linked with Tottenham as well.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester City can get the deal done.

Can Man City sign Harry Gray?

The 17-year-old is highly rated at Leeds United, and they will not want to lose a player like him easily. However, Manchester City have the financial muscle to submit an attractive offer. They are looking to build for the future, and Gray could be a solid long-term investment for them. He has the potential to develop into a star for Manchester City.

The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the country will be exciting for the player as well. It would be a huge step up in his career, and he would get to play alongside world-class players at Manchester City. He would also get to work with Pep Guardiola, who is arguably the best manager of his generation. He could play a key role in the development of the young forward.

Spurs linked with Gray

Meanwhile, Tottenham have been monitoring his progress, and it will be interesting to see if the interest from Manchester City pushes them to step up their efforts to sign the player.

Harry Gray is the brother of Tottenham midfielder Archie Gray. The North London will hope that the midfielder can play a role in convincing his brother to join the club. It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few weeks.