Arne Slot could be reunited with a familiar face at Liverpool. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

There is a high chance that the 25-year-old could be on the move during the January transfer window. He has done quite well in the Premier League this season, and the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool are interested in the player.

What’s next for Antoine Semenyo?

He will cost around £65 million, and it will be interesting to see which of the three clubs can get the deal done. According to a report from The Guardian, Manchester United want to sign the player, but Semenyo has decided that Liverpool is his top preference for now. Manchester City are second in terms of his preference.

Pep Guardiola has hailed Semenyo as an “extraordinary player”.

The development will come as a blow for Manchester United, and it remains to be seen whether they decide to move on to other targets. They need more quality in the final third, and the 25-year-old would have been an excellent addition.

Semenyo has eight goals and three assists in the league this season.

Liverpool need Semenyo

Meanwhile, Liverpool will be delighted with the knowledge that the player prefers to join them next month. It remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done. They have the resources to pay the asking price, and the presence of Richard Hughes at the club could make things easier for them. Hughes signed the player for Bournemouth, and he could now play a role in bringing him to Liverpool as well.

Liverpool need more quality on the flanks, and the 25-year-old will be able to slot into the left-wing role. Liverpool have missed the explosiveness of Luis Diaz since his departure, and the Ghana International could fill that void.

The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the country will be quite exciting for the player as well. It would be an ideal step up for him right now.